Greece, Russia to cooperate on Turkish Stream pipeline
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Greece, Russia to cooperate on Turkish Stream pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Greece and Russia signed a memorandum on Friday on extending the planned Turkish Stream gas pipeline to Europe through Greek territory, and Athens said funding would come from Russian state development bank VEB.

Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said at the signing ceremony in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg that Greece needed support and not pressure during its debt crisis and that cooperation with Russia was not aimed against other countries or Europe. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

