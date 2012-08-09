FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE sets out plans for more job cuts - source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

RWE sets out plans for more job cuts - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Management at RWE have presented plans for further job cuts of up to 2,400 positions at Germany’s No. 2 utility, as it battles with the country’s exit from nuclear power, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

RWE, hit by Germany’s decision to shut down all nuclear power plants by 2022, has already announced plans to cut around 8,000 of its 72,000-strong workforce. Trade union Verdi had feared further cuts of up to 5,000.

According to the plans presented to a board meeting on Thursday, the additional jobs will be lost in administrative areas such as accounting and details will be worked out in consultation with labor representatives.

RWE will also set up a new European unit for its coal- and gas-fired power stations from 2013 in the form of a European Company (SE), according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

RWE declined to comment.

Germany’s nuclear exit plan is causing billions of euros worth of writedowns, large asset sales and job cuts at utilities including RWE, E.ON and EnBW.

To offset the impact of Germany’s nuclear exit, RWE has said it would increase spending on renewable energy sources -- particularly wind power -- and shed assets of up to 7 billion euros ($8.62 billion) to lower its large debt pile.

E.ON, RWE’s main peer, announced plans last year to slash up to 11,000 jobs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.