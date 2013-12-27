FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French energy services firm Spie mulls late-2014 IPO -newspaper
December 27, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

French energy services firm Spie mulls late-2014 IPO -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - French electrical and mechanical engineering group Spie is considering a stock market listing in late 2014, Les Echos newspaper reported on Friday.

The financial daily, which did not identify its sources, said Spie’s shareholders - private equity firms Ardian, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Quebec’s Caisse de depot et placement - were studying an initial public offering (IPO) for the company and were likely to decide in the first quarter.

Spie was not immediately available for comment.

The company, which provides mechanical and electrical engineering services to help companies and the public sector make facilities more energy-efficient, has 30,200 staff in 31 countries, according to its website.

In 2012, the group posted sales of 4.217 billion euros ($5.77 billion) and earnings before interest and tax of 242.9 million.

Its main competitors in France are energy services market leader Cofely, which is a unit of GDF Suez, Dalkia, which is a joint venture between Veolia and EDF , Vinci Energies, and Sodexo.

Last June, Spie acquired Hochtief’s facility and energy management business, Service Solutions, for around 250 million euros.

$1 = 0.7303 euros Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Natalie Huet; editing by Jason Neely

