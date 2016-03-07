9th Circuit dismisses Greenpeace appeal from 2015 Arctic protests

By David Bailey

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed an appeal stemming from Greenpeace protests of Royal Dutch Shell offshore oil drilling in the Arctic last year and returned the case to Alaska federal court to determine whether the company sustained any damages.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Friday ruled that a Greenpeace appeal was moot since Shell in September said it was halting operations in the Chukchi Sea and a preliminary injunction blocking the protests expired in November.

