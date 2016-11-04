State payment demand in nuke case belongs in U.S. claims court - judge

A demand by the state of South Carolina for up to $100 million in payments from the U.S. government in a dispute over an unfinished nuclear fuel conversion plant belongs in federal claims court, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs said on Monday the purely monetary claim in a South Carolina lawsuit must be separated from a demand that the U.S. government remove weapons-grade plutonium from the state because the plant has failed to meet targets for converting the plutonium into civilian nuclear plant fuel.

