10 months ago
State payment demand in nuke case belongs in U.S. claims court - judge
November 4, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 10 months ago

State payment demand in nuke case belongs in U.S. claims court - judge

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A demand by the state of South Carolina for up to $100 million in payments from the U.S. government in a dispute over an unfinished nuclear fuel conversion plant belongs in federal claims court, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs said on Monday the purely monetary claim in a South Carolina lawsuit must be separated from a demand that the U.S. government remove weapons-grade plutonium from the state because the plant has failed to meet targets for converting the plutonium into civilian nuclear plant fuel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f9SfnS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
