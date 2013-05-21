UPDATE 2-Southern Star gas line in force majeure after Oklahoma tornado

(Updates to add volume of gas impacted in paragraph 3)

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Inc on Tuesday said a portion of its natural gas pipeline near Moore, Oklahoma, was impacted after a tornado struck the region late Monday.

Earlier, the company said in a website posting that it declared force majeure after it isolated most of line segment 340 near Cement, Oklahoma, adding that several receipt points would be unavailable until further notice.

A company spokesman told Reuters about 35 million cubic feet per day of gas supply was currently not able to make it into Southern Star’s mainline system due to the incident.

In a release on Tuesday, the company said its crews immediately isolated the impacted pipeline segment, depressurized the line and blew the gas from the line.

The pipeline broke away from its braces after the tornado struck a bridge near the Canadian River. The bridge was partially blown away, but the pipeline did not crack, leak, or rupture, the company said. Repairs to the impacted section of line will begin as soon as it is safely possible.

“Our hearts are with our neighbors in Moore, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area, and we’re committed to assisting with the community’s recovery from this horrible event,” the release added.

Southern Star next-day gas prices, not typically tracked by Reuters but listed on ICE, traded down 3 cents on the day at $3.99, one of the only losers on the ICE gas price list.

The nearly 6,000-mile Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline system spans the Midwest and mid-Continent, including parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas and Nebraska. The 2.4 billion cubic foot per day line interconnects with 23 pipelines. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Bernard Orr)