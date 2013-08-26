East Tennessee Natural Gas to work on compressor Sept. 3-Oct. 19

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - East Tennessee Natural Gas, a unit of Spectra Energy, on Monday said it would work on its Boyds Creek natural gas compressor station in Tennessee starting Sept. 3 and ending on Oct. 19.

Some capacity through the station will be reduced and interruptible or secondary services may be effected, a website posting said.

Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be disrupted in periods of peak demand or during maintenance.

The 1,510-mile East Tennessee system is fully owned by Spectra Energy Partners LP. It has the capacity to carry 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas throughout the Southeast United States.