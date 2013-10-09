FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sable Island Nova Scotia gas project to undergo month-long work
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 4 years

Sable Island Nova Scotia gas project to undergo month-long work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Sable Offshore Energy Project, off the coast of Nova Scotia, will undergo month-long maintenance starting Oct. 25, with natural gas flows from the site reduced to the Maritimes pipeline system, the Spectra Energy Corp units said on Wednesday.

Natural gas flows to the Maritimes U.S. and Maritimes Canada pipelines will be reduced to 125,000 dekatherms (125 million cubic feet) per day, the units said in separate website postings.

The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, had been capable of producing between 400 million and 500 million cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day. Production has been in natural decline in recent years, with recent volume closer to 200 mmcf per day, according to Exxon.

The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell Plc , Imperial Oil Ltd, Pengrowth Energy Corp and Mosbacher Operating Ltd.

Spectra is the majority owner in the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline system, with Emera Inc and Exxon as minority owners. The system brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.