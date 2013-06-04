FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays sees Middle East, other parts of Asia driving E&P spending
June 4, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

Barclays sees Middle East, other parts of Asia driving E&P spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - A major increase in planned activity in the Middle East and other parts of Asia will drive a 10 percent rise in global energy exploration and production (E&P) spending to a record high of $678 billion this year, according to a Barclays survey.

The estimate is higher than the $644 billion Barclays forecast in December.

International E&P spending outside of North America is now expected to rise 13.2 percent, versus Barclays’s initial forecast of more than 9 percent. It forecast a 2 percent rise in spending in North America. Barclays had previously estimated flat year-on-year spending levels for the region.

Barclays also expects PetroChina Co Ltd to be the largest spender on E&P in the world in 2013, overtaking Exxon Mobil Corp for the first time since mid-1980s.

