U.S. may recover funds paid to clean up river oil spill -court

A barge company deemed responsible for an oil spill that forced part of the Mississippi River to be closed for a week in 2008 may be required to reimburse the U.S. government for some of the cleanup costs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle in New Orleans rejected American Commercial Lines LLC's argument it did not need to reimburse the government for claims paid out of the Oil Spill Liability Fund established under the U.S. Oil Pollution Act of 1990.

