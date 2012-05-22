FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude stocks rise, gasoline falls - API
May 22, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

US crude stocks rise, gasoline falls - API

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week but gasoline inventories fell sharply, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 18, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1 million barrels, the API said.

Gasoline inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, compared with a much smaller, 500,000-barrel expected drop.

Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate crude, rose by 491,000 barrels. Cushing inventories rose further from record levels in the previous week.

U.S. crude oil prices were little changed after the API released its numbers, trading down 91 cents at $91.44 per barrel.

Refinery operations fell by 0.1 percentage point to 84.7 percent of capacity last week, compared with forecasts for a 0.4 percentage point rise. Crude imports fell by 24,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.79 million bpd.

Domestic distillate stockpiles fell by 235,000 barrels, roughly in line with analyst forecasts for a 200,000-barrel draw.

