US crude stocks rise on W.Coast, Cushing drops-API

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks climbed unexpectedly last week thanks to a large increase on the West Coast, although stockpiles in the key Cushing storage hub declined, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to June 8, the API said, contrary to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.4 million barrels. A 526,000 barrel per day (bpd) jump in imports more than made up for higher demand from refiners that once again increased operating rates. Analysts had expected flat runs.

The rise in crude stocks ended two weeks of decline, the first signs of tightening conditions following a larger-than-usual spring stockbuild. Most of this week’s build was located on the isolated West Coast, however, where inventories climbed by 1.3 million barrels, the data showed.

Gasoline inventories fell by 878,000 barrels last week versus forecasts for a build of 1.1 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles rose by less than expected, climbing around 0.5 million barrels versus a forecast 1.3 million barrel build.

Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate crude, fell by 344,000 barrels, confirming a report on Monday from industry monitor Genscape that showed Cushing stockpiles dropped by 560,000 barrels.

It said that was the first such decline in 20 weeks, suggesting that the mid-May start-up of the newly reversed Seaway pipeline is finally helping drain surplus oil.

Refinery operations rose by 0.7 percentage point to 88.7 percent of capacity last week, compared with forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point dip.

U.S. crude oil prices dipped as much as 15 cents following the data, but then traded little changed from their settlement. The July contract settled earlier in the day at $83.32 a barrel, up 62 cents or 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)