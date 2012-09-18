U.S. crude inventories rise as imports jump - API

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week, led by gains in Gulf Coast stockpiles, as imports shot up, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 14, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 1 million barrels, the API reported. Gulf Coast inventories showed a nearly 1.37 million barrel increase from the previous week.

The rise came as imports of crude oil increased to 9.39 million barrels per day, up 1 million bpd from the previous week, the report showed.

Earlier in the month, imports of crude oil were hampered by Hurricane Isaac, which shut in refineries, offshore oil production platforms, and offloading facilities along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Refinery utilization jumped by 3.5 percentage points, to 87.8 percent of capacity last week, according to the API. Analysts had forecast a 1.1 percentage point rise in utilization.

Stockpiles of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange’s crude oil contract fell by 705,000 barrels last week.

U.S gasoline inventories rose by 135,000 barrels last week, compared with forecasts for a build of 1.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts. Stockpiles of the fuel on the Gulf Coast showed the largest build, up 825,000 barrels, while East Coast stocks fell by more than 500,000 barrels.

U.S. distillate stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels, countering analyst expectations for a 1 million barrel rise. Gulf Coast inventories led the decline, off nearly 1.48 million barrels.

Brent crude prices traded down $2.16 to $111.63 a barrel in post-settlement trade after the data was released. Earlier, the contract had settled down $1.76 at $112.03 a barrel. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; editing by Jim Marshall)