CORRECTED-US crude stocks fall, products mixed-API

(Corrects second paragraph to read “fell by 2 million barrels” instead of “fell by two barrels”)

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories fell by more than analysts had expected last week, and oil product inventories were mixed as gasoline stocks fell unexpectedly and distillates rose, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2 million barrels in the week to July 13, compared with a forecast for a 1.2 million barrel decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gasoline stocks fell by 116,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million barrel rise, the data showed. Distillate stocks rose by a sharp 3.4 million barrels, compared with an expected rise of 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 130,000 barrels per day to 8.89 million barrels. Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 451,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery operations fell by 1.5 percentage points to 91.7 percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.1 percentage point rise.

U.S. crude oil prices held gains following the data, and were trading up by 63 cents a barrel at $89.07 in the post settlement market. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and David Gregorio)