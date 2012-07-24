FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude and oil product stocks rise-API
July 24, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

US crude and oil product stocks rise-API

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week due to an increase in imports, and oil product inventories also were up as refinery utilization increased, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to July 20, compared with a 700,000-barrel decline forecasted by analysts polled by Reuters. U.S. crude imports soared by 579,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.47 million bpd, API showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 600,000-barrel fall. Distillate stocks rose by 2.6 million barrels, compared with a forecasted rise of 1.1 million barrels.

Refinery utilization rose by 1.9 percentage points to 93.6 percent of capacity. Analysts had forecast a 0.2 percentage point fall in utilization.

Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 202,000 barrels, API said.

U.S. crude oil prices pared gains following the data, and were trading up by 14 cents a barrel at $88.30 in the post settlement market. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

