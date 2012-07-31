UPDATE 1-US crude stocks plunge nearly 12 million barrels-API

* API reports biggest drop in crude stocks since Sept, 2008

* Drop far steeper than forecast, analysts doubt accuracy

* U.S. EIA to report its inventory data on Wednesday morning (Adds analyst comment, further details.)

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories plunged last week by the most since 2008, and oil product stocks also fell unexpectedly, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 11.6 million barrels in the week to July 27, the API reported, a far steeper drop than the 700,000 barrel decline forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The fall in crude stocks, according to the API, was the largest one-week drop since September of 2008. U.S. crude inventories stood at 369.7 million barrels, according to the API.

U.S. inventories have been running well above their five-year average range as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The top of the EIA’s five-year average range as of July was near 360 million barrels.

But analysts said they were skeptical of the API’s reported crude inventory drop. The industry group also reported that U.S. refineries scaled back processing rates last week and a drop in crude imports, while large, could not account for the sharp overall inventory decline, they said.

Tim Evans of Citi in New York called the API crude inventory drop figure “incredible,” and said he does not expect for the EIA’s weekly stock figures, due out on Wednesday, to be in the same range.

“There is not a high level of congruence in these numbers. I expect the EIA to have very different numbers.”

In the Gulf Coast, or PADD 3, crude stocks fell by 8.5 million barrels, according to API data. Overall U.S. crude imports fell last week by a sharp 796,000 barrels per day to 8.68 million barrels per day.

The reported import drop could help account for lower crude inventories, but analysts said they were not aware of any major disruptions to imports into the Gulf Coast region last week.

API senior economic analyst Maria Coronado said crude inventory drops are not unusual during summer months. Over the period, U.S. drivers tend to use more fuel.

Oil product stocks also posted unexpected falls, the API data showed. Gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million barrel rise, the data showed. Distillate stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with an expected rise of 1.1 million barrels.

U.S. crude futures pared some of their earlier losses following the API data release, and were trading down $1.82 a barrel at $87.96 a barrel in electronic trading.

Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 1.4 million barrels, API said.

Refinery operations fell by 0.9 percentage point to 92.7 percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.2 percentage point fall. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Robert Gibbons, Gene Ramos and David Sheppard; Editing by David Gregorio)