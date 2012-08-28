UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks rise on increased imports-API

* Imports rise by 1.4 million barrels per day-API

* Refinery utilization fell 1.2 pct point last week-API

* Gulf Coast crude stocks rise most, up 4 mln barrels (Adds regional oil data, details)

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose sharply last week as imports jumped, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose 5.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 24, compared with analysts’ expectations for a drawdown of 1.5 million barrels. The largest rise occurred in the Gulf Coast region, or PADD 3, where stocks rose by more than 4 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9.58 million bpd, the API said.

Distillate stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 100,000-barrel draw.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.4 million barrels, compared to forecasts for a smaller decline of 1.4 million barrels.

Refinery utilization dropped 1.2 percentage point to 90.9 percent of capacity, as crude runs fell by 172,000 bpd.

Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 377,000 barrels last week, API said.

Distillate inventories rose most in the Midwest region, or PADD 2, by 2.5 million barrels. In PADD 3, distillate stocks dropped by 2 million barrels.

Gasoline stockpiles on the East Coast fell the most, down 1.3 million barrels for the week, with inventories in the Midwest off by 825,000 barrels. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)