U.S. crude stocks rise as imports jump-EIA

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, with imports jumping and oil product stocks mixed as refineries reduced utilization rates, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.99 million barrels to 359.09 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 7, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a draw of 2.6 million barrels. Hurricane Isaac hit the Gulf Coast during the final week in August and continued to disrupt some oil production, pipeline and refining operations in the region during the first week of September. Companies have since restored virtually all of the idled offshore production and reopened ports and plants. Crude stocks rose last week as imports rose by 530,000 barrels per day to 8.53 million bpd. Refinery utilization dropped by 1.4 percentage points to 84.7 percent of capacity last week, EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a smaller drop of 0.8 percentage point. Oil product stocks were mixed. The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories had fallen by 1.18 million barrels to 197.72 million barrels. Analysts had expected a larger draw of 1.6 million barrels. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.48 million barrels to 128.55 million barrels, compared with the analysts' average forecast for an increase of 200,000 barrels. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures fell by 828,000 barrels to 44.09 million barrels. Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures turned negative, trading down 10 cents a barrel at $97.09 by 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT). They had been up by 8 cents a barrel before the data. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)