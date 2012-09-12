UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks rise as imports jump-EIA

* Gasoline stocks fall as refiners pare back * After effects of Isaac still seen in US Gulf region (Adds data, table, price reaction, comment) API EIA Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change 09/07/12 from from 09/07/12 from from pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago Crude 359.0 0.2 14.9 359.1 2.0 12.7 Distillate 128.9 2.5 -28.2 128.6 1.5 -29.9 Gasoline 197.7 -4.2 -15.0 197.7 -1.2 -13.1 Heating oil 28.8 0.9 -13.8 28.8 0.1 -13.0 RFG gasoline 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 -0.2 Kerosene 42.1 0.0 -2.2 42.1 -1.0 -1.8 Crude runs (bpd) 14.3 -0.6 0.1 14.3 -0.3 -0.7 Refinery utilization (percent) 84.3 -2.8 0.4 84.7 -1.4 -2.3 Product supplied (4-week moving average)------------------18.7 -2.8 0.4 NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, with imports jumping and oil product stocks were mixed as refineries reduced utilization rates, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose 1.99 million barrels to 359.09 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 7, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a draw of 2.6 million barrels. Hurricane Isaac hit the Gulf Coast during the final week in August and continued to disrupt some oil production, pipeline and refining operations in the region during the first week of September. Companies have since restored virtually all of the idled offshore production and reopened ports and plants. Crude stocks rose last week as imports rose by 530,000 barrels per day to 8.53 million bpd. Refinery utilization dropped by 1.4 percentage points to 84.7 percent of capacity last week, EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a smaller drop of 0.8 percentage point. Oil product stocks were mixed. The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.18 million barrels to 197.72 million barrels. Analysts had expected a larger draw of 1.6 million barrels. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 1.48 million barrels to 128.55 million barrels, compared with the analysts' average forecast for an increase of 200,000 barrels. "The report is neutral to bearish, as the impact of Hurricane Isaac on supplies faded more rapidly than anticipated," said John Kilduff of hedge fund Again Capital in New York. "With crude imports rebounding and refinery utilization holding above 84 percent, the sense of an acute supply shortage has ebbed." Isaac's impact was still apparent in the EIA data from PADD 3, however. U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline inventories were down nearly 1.4 million barrels last week, and fell to their lowest level since December of 2008. Crude stocks held by the SPR fell 1 million barrels last week, EIA data showed, after the government agreed to loan crude to Marathon Petroleum to help it ramp up refinery operations following Isaac. EIA data showed that refinery utilization in the Gulf Coast region fell 2.6 percentage points last week to 79.6 percent of capacity, the lowest since early 2011. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures fell 828,000 barrels to 44.09 million barrels. Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures briefly turned negative, then returned to positive territory. They were trading up by 10 cents a barrel at $97.27 as of 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT). (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Robret Gibbons, Janet McGurty and Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Marguerita Choy)