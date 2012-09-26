UPDATE 1-U.S. oil stocks fall on large drop in imports-EIA

* Net crude imports fall to lowest since Dec 2011 * U.S. oilfield production rises to highest since 1997 * Demand for distillates down 8.7 percent from year earlier (Adds table, details, comment and price reaction) ------ API ------ ------ EIA ----- Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change 09/21/12 from from 09/21/12 from from pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago Crude 361.8 0.3 14.5 365.2 -2.4 24.2 Distillate 127.3 -0.5 -29.7 127.7 -0.5 -29.9 Gasoline 197.9 0.1 -19.4 195.8 -0.5 -19.0 Heating oil 27.8 -1.1 -12.8 27.6 -0.8 -13.2 RFG gasoline 0.1 0.0 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 Kerosene 43.0 0.6 -2.8 44.0 0.6 -1.6 Crude runs (bpd) 14.7 -0.2 0.1 14.6 -0.3 -0.6 Refinery runs (percent) 86.9 -0.9 1.0 87.4 -1.5 -0.4 Product supplied (4-week moving average)------------------18.4 -0.2 -0.6 NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and refined product stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as crude imports plunged, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude fell by 2.45 million barrels to 365.18 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a stock increase of 900,000 barrels. U.S. imports of crude dropped by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous week, to 7.55 million bpd. Crude stocks dropped even as EIA figures showed U.S. oilfield production rose to the highest level since 1997 last week. Output reached 6.5 million bpd, up from a 2012 average of just above 6 million bpd. Refinery utilization fell by 1.5 percentage points to 87.4 percent of capacity. Analysts had forecast a rise in plant utilization of 0.3 percentage point. U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 481,000 barrels to 195.83 million barrels. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected an increase of 200,000 barrels. U.S. distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 482,000 barrels to 127.75 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for an increase of 800,000 barrels. U.S. crude futures extended losses after the release of the EIA data. By 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), they were trading down $2.22 at $89.15 per barrel. Demand for refined oil products fell from year-earlier levels. Distillate demand, on a four-week-average basis, fell by a sharp 8.7 percent from a year before, while gasoline demand dipped 1 percent, EIA figures showed. "Demand for gasoline continues to be poor, and the distillate category has posted a second week of stunning demand decline," said John Kilduff, of New York hedge fund Again Capital. "If that trend continues, more declines are in store for energy prices." Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 83,000 barrels to 43.73 million barrels. Net crude oil imports fell last week to the lowest since December 2011. U.S. gasoline stocks dipped to their lowest level since 2008. The largest regional crude draw occurred on the East Coast, or PADD 1, where stocks dropped by 2.93 million barrels. EIA figures showed that PADD 1 refinery utilization dropped last week by a sharp 8.6 percentage points to 82.5 percent. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Janet McGurty, Robert Gibbons and Edward McAllister; Editing by Dale Hudson) (matthew.robinson@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6052; Reuters Messaging: matthew.robinson.reuters.com@reuters.net)