U.S. crude stocks up, oil products mixed - EIA

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as imports increased and oil product inventories were mixed as refiners boosted processing rates, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude oil rose by 2.86 million barrels in the week to Oct. 12, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled in advance by Reuters had forecast an increase of 1.7 million barrels. Imports of crude rose by 126,000 barrels per day to 8.31 million bpd during the week. U.S. oil product stocks were mixed as refinery utilization increased by 0.7 percentage point to 87.4 percent of capacity, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 0.3 percentage point. Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.22 million barrels in the week, compared with analyst forecasts for a drop of 1.2 million barrels. U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 1.72 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a 500,000-barrel increase. Demand in the world's largest consumer continued to lag year-ago levels, with gasoline use over the four weeks to Oct. 12 down 2.3 percent from year-earlier levels while distillate demand fell 4.2 percent. Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 140,000 barrels to 44.03 million barrels. U.S. crude futures pared some gains after the EIA data, trading up 16 cents at $92.25 a barrel by 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT). (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)