UPDATE 1-US crude stocks rise sharply, oil products mixed-EIA

------ API ------ ------ EIA ----- Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change 10/19/12 from from 10/19/12 from from pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago Crude 369.6 0.3 29.6 375.1 5.9 37.5 Distillate 121.7 -0.9 -26.2 118.0 -0.6 -27.4 Gasoline 199.3 0.2 -10.4 198.6 1.4 -6.4 Heating oil 28.0 -0.1 -11.1 26.7 0.0 -11.4 RFG gasoline 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Kerosene 42.7 0.0 -4.2 42.9 -0.1 -3.7 Crude runs (bpd) 14.6 0.0 0.4 14.8 0.0 0.1 Refinery utilization (percent) 86.5 -0.2 +3.3 87.2 -0.2 2.4 Products supplied (4-week moving average)------------------19.0 0.2 0.2 (Adds detail, table, comment, updates prices) NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose sharply last week as imports increased and refinery utilization fell, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 19, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled in advance by Reuters had forecast a smaller increase of 1.9 million barrels. Imports of crude rose by 476,000 barrels per day to 8.78 million bpd during the week. Crude stocks gained the most in the Gulf Coast region, site of the largest U.S. refining hub, where they rose by 5.54 million barrels. U.S. crude production rose in the latest week to 6.61 million barrels per day, the highest since May 1995. U.S. oil product stocks were mixed as refinery utilization fell by 0.2 percentage point to 87.2 percent of capacity, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 0.5 percentage point. U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 1.44 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel increase. Distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 646,000 barrels in the week, compared with analyst forecasts for a drop of 900,000 barrels. U.S. gasoline demand over the four weeks to Oct. 19 declined by 1.8 percent from year-earlier levels while distillate demand fell 7.7 percent. "The report is mostly bearish, with the large increase in crude oil inventories," said John Kilduff of hedge fund Again Capital in New York. "The increase in imports and low refinery utilization rate combined to drive the increase." U.S. crude futures extended losses after the EIA data, trading down 97 cents at $85.70 a barrel by 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT). Prices had been down by around 20 cents a barrel before the release of the figures. Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma rose last week by 40,000 barrels to 44.07 million barrels. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Edward McAllister, Robert Gibbons and Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)