US crude stocks rise, oil products mixed-EIA

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week amid a jump in crude imports, while inventories of refined products were mixed as plant utilization remained unchanged, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 3.78 million barrels to 364.52 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 24, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.5 million barrels. Refinery utilization was unchanged at 91.2 percent of capacity. Analysts had forecast a drop of 0.4 percentage point. Imports of crude rose by 1.29 million barrels per day to 9.46 million bpd. The EIA said U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.51 million barrels last week to 201.23 million barrels. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.4 million barrels. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 873,000 barrels to 126.08 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for a drop of 100,000 barrels. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures fell 421,000 barrels to 44.82 million barrels. Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures extended earlier losses and were trading down 93 cents a barrel at $95.40 a barrel at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT). (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)