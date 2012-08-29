UPDATE 1-US crude stocks post surprise rise, oil products mixed-EIA

* Crude inventories rise as imports jump * U.S. oil futures extend losses after EIA data (Adds detail, comment, table, price reaction) NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - ------ API ------ ------ EIA ----- Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change 08/24/12 from from 08/24/12 from from pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago Crude 366.5 5.5 14.3 364.5 3.8 7.5 Distillate 126.5 1.4 -26.6 126.1 0.9 -30.0 Gasoline 204.1 -2.4 -6.7 201.2 -1.5 -7.4 Heating oil 28.4 0.5 -12.7 28.1 -0.3 -14.0 RFG gasoline 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 Kerosene 41.6 0.2 -3.1 43.2 1.3 -0.7 Crude runs (bpd) 15.4 -0.2 0.6 15.4 -0.1 -0.1 Refinery utilization (percent) 90.9 -1.2 +4.0 91.2 0.0 +2.0 Products supplied (4-week moving average)------------------19.2 0.0 -0.4 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week as oil imports jumped, while inventories of refined products were mixed as plant utilization remained unchanged, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 3.78 million barrels to 364.52 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 24, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.5 million barrels. Refinery utilization was unchanged at 91.2 percent of capacity. Analysts had forecast a drop of 0.4 percentage point. Imports of crude rose by 1.29 million barrels per day to 9.46 million bpd. "I think the large increase in imports has caught a few people by surprise," said Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks in New York. Analysts said that import shipments should decline this week, however, after ports were shuttered to brace for incoming Hurricane Isaac, with terminals including the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) temporarily suspending tanker operations. "The EIA report is neutral (for prices), as the rise in crude oil was not overwhelming," said John Kilduff of New York hedge fund Again Capital LLC. "Given the shut-ins currently underway, those numbers are sure to reverse in the coming reports." The largest build in crude stocks last week occurred in the Gulf Coast region, where stocks rose 3.18 million barrels, EIA data showed. U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.51 million barrels last week to 201.23 million barrels. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.4 million barrels. EIA data showed that U.S. four-week average gasoline demand rose to the highest level since Sep. 2011, reaching 9.07 million barrels-per-day. Distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 873,000 barrels to 126.08 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for a drop of 100,000 barrels. Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil futures fell 421,000 barrels to 44.82 million barrels. Following the release of the EIA's data, U.S. crude oil futures extended earlier losses and were trading down $1.36 a barrel at $94.77 a barrel at 11:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT). (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Robert Gibbons and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and David Gregorio)