FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian energy minister says sees Turkish Stream deal this week
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Russian energy minister says sees Turkish Stream deal this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he expected a Russian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project to be signed in Istanbul this week.

"The document is almost ready, only a few details are left. We expect that it will be signed within the framework of the World Energy Congress. We are talking about two segments (of the pipeline)," Novak told reporters.

Novak said the issue of a gas price discount for Turkey's Botas was not linked to the construction of the Turkish Stream pipeline. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.