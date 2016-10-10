Erdogan says second TurkStream stage depends on European market conditions

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Work on the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project is continuing and and development of the second stage of the project will depend on natural gas market conditions in Europe, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

In a speech to the World Energy Congress, Erdogan said Turkey was seeking ways to implement plans for a third nuclear power plant and aimed to produce 10 percent of its electricity from nuclear power in the years ahead. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler)