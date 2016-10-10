FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan says TurkStream, nuclear power deals with Russia to be expedited
October 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Erdogan says TurkStream, nuclear power deals with Russia to be expedited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project with Russia and plans for a Russian-built nuclear power plant in Turkey would be accelerated as ties between the two countries are normalised.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Istanbul after signing an agreement on TurkStream with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said time lost on the Akkuyu project would be made up.

In 2013, Rosatom won a $20 billion contract to build four reactors in what was to become Turkey's first nuclear plant, but construction was halted after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border last year.

Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
