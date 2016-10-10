Erdogan says TurkStream, nuclear power deals with Russia to be expedited

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project with Russia and plans for a Russian-built nuclear power plant in Turkey would be accelerated as ties between the two countries are normalised.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Istanbul after signing an agreement on TurkStream with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said time lost on the Akkuyu project would be made up.

In 2013, Rosatom won a $20 billion contract to build four reactors in what was to become Turkey's first nuclear plant, but construction was halted after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border last year.