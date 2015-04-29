FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy approves TAP gas pipeline-regional governor
April 29, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Italy approves TAP gas pipeline-regional governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 29 (Reuters) - The Italian government has approved the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), intended to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, after the project was held up by administrative delays, the governor of the southern region of Puglia said on Wednesday.

Puglia regional governor Nichi Vendola told reporters that the government had overruled objections from his regional government, which had opposed allowing a landing point near the town of Melendugno for environmental reasons.

“Cabinet has approved the TAP project with a landing point at Melendugno,” Vendola said after a cabinet meeting which he attended to express his opposition to the project.

The 40 billion euro ($44.62 billion) pipeline is expected to become operational in 2020. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Roberto Landucci)

