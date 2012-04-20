FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU vote on tar sands oil delayed until 2013 -source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 20, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

EU vote on tar sands oil delayed until 2013 -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HORSENS, Denmark, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will carry out a study of the impact of proposed fuel quality laws on business and markets, a decision that will delay until early next year any ruling on how to rank the polluting effect of oil from tar sands, an EU source said.

Ministers had been expected to vote on the proposals in June, but the source said EU member states would now not be asked to decide until much later on the regulation, which would rank oil from tar sands as more polluting than other fuels.

The draft legislation has triggered intense lobbying from major tar sands oil producer Canada, with backing from some EU member states whose oil firms are active in such unconventional crudes.

The impact assessment will analyse the consequences of the law on fuel suppliers and other stakeholders.

“The proposal will not be submitted to the (European) Council before early 2013,” an EU source said, referring to the body grouping EU member governments.

“We have decided to have an impact assessment before submitting the proposal to the Council,” said the source, who declined to be identified.

EU member states approved a Fuel Quality Directive in 2009, with the aim of cutting greenhouse gases from transport fuel production by 6 percent by 2020, as part of a wider set of green goals. But intensive lobbying meant that it was not until October last year that the Commission proposed detailed rules for implementing the law. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.