9 months ago
EPA seeks to withdraw disputed Texas air pollution rule - filing
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

EPA seeks to withdraw disputed Texas air pollution rule - filing

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The Environmental Protection Agency has told a federal appeals court that it plans to voluntarily withdraw part of a regional air pollution rule for Texas and Oklahoma currently facing multiple legal challenges.

The EPA said in a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that it plans to seek remand of a final rule adopted in January covering parts of the challenged Texas and Oklahoma regulations on visible air pollution. The agency said it would leave in place parts of the rule not under dispute.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g5Z3mL

