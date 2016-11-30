EPA seeks to withdraw disputed Texas air pollution rule - filing

The Environmental Protection Agency has told a federal appeals court that it plans to voluntarily withdraw part of a regional air pollution rule for Texas and Oklahoma currently facing multiple legal challenges.

The EPA said in a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that it plans to seek remand of a final rule adopted in January covering parts of the challenged Texas and Oklahoma regulations on visible air pollution. The agency said it would leave in place parts of the rule not under dispute.

