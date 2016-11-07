D.C. Circuit rejects challenge to Texas LNG pipeline

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld federal approval for a planned pipeline and processing facility near Corpus Christi, Texas, that would allow for the export of liquefied natural gas.

The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a Sierra Club petition challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's 2014 approval of the Cheniere Corpus Christi Pipeline and Corpus Christi Liquefaction project.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eO0lCk