Thailand nod for PTT's 15-year LNG purchase from Petronas

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's energy policy committee has approved a proposal under which state-owned PTT Pcl will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Malaysia's Petronas over a 15-year period, the committee said in a statement on Thursday.

PTT will buy 1 million tonnes a year of LNG from Petronas in 2017 and 2018, the statement said. It will buy 1.2 million tonnes of LNG from Petronas from 2019.

Petronas will be Thailand's fourth LNG supplier under long-term contracts.

PTT, Thailand's sole gas supplier, has already signed a 20-year contract to buy 2 million tonnes LNG annually from Qatar that came into effect last year. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)