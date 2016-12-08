FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Thailand nod for PTT's 15-year LNG purchase from Petronas
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 8, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 9 months ago

Thailand nod for PTT's 15-year LNG purchase from Petronas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's energy policy committee has approved a proposal under which state-owned PTT Pcl will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Malaysia's Petronas over a 15-year period, the committee said in a statement on Thursday.

PTT will buy 1 million tonnes a year of LNG from Petronas in 2017 and 2018, the statement said. It will buy 1.2 million tonnes of LNG from Petronas from 2019.

Petronas will be Thailand's fourth LNG supplier under long-term contracts.

PTT, Thailand's sole gas supplier, has already signed a 20-year contract to buy 2 million tonnes LNG annually from Qatar that came into effect last year. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.