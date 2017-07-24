FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
W. Virginia orders Energy Transfer to stop work on Rover pipeline
July 24, 2017 / 4:00 PM / an hour ago

W. Virginia orders Energy Transfer to stop work on Rover pipeline

Scott DiSavino

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Virginia environmental regulators ordered Energy Transfer Partners LP to stop work on the Rover natural gas pipeline in the state due to alleged water and waste management violations of its permit.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) order, which was issued on July 17, was made available on Monday in a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

These are not the first alleged environmental violations for ETP's $4.2 billion Rover, the biggest gas pipeline under construction in the United States.

Last week, ETP delayed the anticipated startup of the first phase of Rover from the end of July to later in the summer as it put together a plan to comply with an FERC order banning the company from new horizontal direction drilling after a spill of drilling fluids into a wetland in Ohio in April.

Once completed, the project will move up to 3.25 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to customers in Ohio, Michigan, Ontario and elsewhere.

One bcf of gas is enough to power about 5 million U.S. homes.

