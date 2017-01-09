FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone ends talks for $5 bln Energy Transfer stake - Bloomberg
January 9, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. ETP shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday while the stock of parent Energy Transfer Equity LP shed 5.4 percent.

Reuters was unable to verify the report. (Reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

