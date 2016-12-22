FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Blackstone in talks to buy stake in Energy Transfer assets-WSJ
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 22, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 8 months ago

Blackstone in talks to buy stake in Energy Transfer assets-WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Blackstone is discussing joining the deal with Energy Transfer's former chief financial officer, Jamie Welch, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be valued at about $5 billion or more, the report said. on.wsj.com/2igghT7

Blackstone and Energy Transfer Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Dakota Access pipeline has been the subject of protests for months because its route runs adjacent to Native American land in North Dakota.

Pipeline companies Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and Energy Transfer Partners, both controlled by general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP, said last month they would combine in a corporate consolidation. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.