Iraqi Kurdistan begins piped oil exports via Turkey - minister
May 22, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurdistan begins piped oil exports via Turkey - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 22 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan has begun exporting its first cargo of crude oil through Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters on Thursday, despite a long-standing dispute with Baghdad over the sharing of oil revenues.

The first 1 million barrel cargo of piped oil is being loaded in Ceyhan, where around 2.5 million barrels of oil from Iraqi Kurdistan have been stored, Yildiz said. An industry source said the tanker is expected to depart late on Thursday.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

