U.S. weekly power output slips 3 pct year/year - EEI
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 28, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. weekly power output slips 3 pct year/year - EEI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Power production slides in six of nine U.S. regions
    * Biggest weekly drop in New England and Mid-Atlantic
    * Total power output so far this year off 4.7 pct from 2011

    March 28 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United States for
the week ended March 24 slid 3 percent from the same week in 2011 to 68,554
gigawatt hours, according to data released Wednesday from the Edison Electric
Institute. 	
    Weekly power output fell in six of nine U.S. regions.	
    The New England and Mid-Atlantic regions showed the largest year-on-year
percentage declines in output, both falling 9.3 percent to 2,197 GWh and 7,403
GWh, respectively, EEI said.	
    The Pacific Northwest showed the largest of only three regional year-on-year
percentage gains, rising 2.3 percent to 3,217 GWh.	
    For the first 12 weeks of the year, power production totaled 886,330 GWh,
down 4.7 percent from last year.  	
    For the 52 weeks ended March 24, power production was down 1.6 percent from
the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,021,293 GWh. 	
    For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic region, Thomson
Reuters customers can double click on EEI-.	
     	
    The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics.	
    Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information
Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned
in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year.  	
	
   Power Consumption by EIA Regions (Mar17-Mar23)
             Gas Burned         Gas Burned (GWh)
             (Bcf/week)         
 EIA Cons                 68.5                 8758
 East                           
 EIA Cons                 26.2                 3351
 West                           
 EIA                      48.8                 6246
 Producing                      
 Total                   143.5                18355
 	
       Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week)
                      2011    2012  Change    % Change
 Mar10-Mar16         113.0   160.9      48.0         30%
 Mar17-Mar23         120.6   143.5      22.9         16%
 	
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

