FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. weekly power output slips 5.6 pct year/year--EEI
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 4, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. weekly power output slips 5.6 pct year/year--EEI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Power production slides in eight of nine U.S. regions
    * Biggest weekly drop in central industrial region
    * South central region sees only gain in power output
    * Total power output so far this year off 4.8 pct from 2011

    April 4 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United States for
the week ended March 31 slid 5.6 percent from the same week in 2011 to 68,650
gigawatt hours, according to data released Wednesday from Edison Electric
Institute. 	
    Weekly power output fell in eight of nine U.S. regions.	
    The central industrial region showed the largest year-on-year percentage
decline in output, falling 11.1 percent to 11,846 GWh, EEI said.	
    The south central region showed the only year-on-year percentage gain,
rising 3.9 percent to 11,640 GWh.	
    For the first 13 weeks of the year, power production totaled 954,980 GWh,
down 4.8 percent from last year.  	
    For the 52 weeks ended March 31, power production was down 1.8 percent from
the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,017,240 GWh. 	
    For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic region, Thomson
Reuters customers can double click on EEI-.	
     	
    The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics.	
    Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information
Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned
in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year.  	
	
   Power Consumption by EIA Regions (Mar24-Mar30)
             Gas Burned         Gas Burned (GWh)
             (Bcf/week)         
 EIA Cons                 71.4                  9135
 East                           
 EIA Cons                 21.2                  2717
 West                           
 EIA                      55.1                  7045
 Producing                      
 Total                   147.7                 18897
 	
       Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week)
                      2011    2012  Change    % Change
 Mar17-Mar23         120.6   143.5      22.9          16%
 Mar24-Mar30         125.8   147.7      21.9          15%
 	
 (Reporting By Joe Silha)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.