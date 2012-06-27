FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weekly power output rises 2.6 pct yr/yr - EEI
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 27, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

U.S. weekly power output rises 2.6 pct yr/yr - EEI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Power production rises in six of nine U.S. regions
    * Biggest weekly gain seen in West Central U.S.
    * Year-to-date power output down 2.7 percent

    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Power production in the
continental United States for the week ended June 23 rose 2.6
percent from the same week in 2011 to 86,302 gigawatt hours
(GWh), according to data released Wednesday by the Edison
Electric Institute.
    Weekly power output was up for only the fifth time this
year.
    Output rose in six of nine U.S. regions, with the
west-central United States showing the largest year-on-year
percentage gain in output for a second straight week, rising
16.4 percent to 7,554 GWh, EEI said.
    The south-central United States, meanwhile, showed the
largest year-on-year percentage drop in output for a second
week, sliding 5.4 percent to 15,154 GWh.
    For the first 25 weeks of the year, power production totaled
1,848,837 GWh, down 2.7 percent from last year.  
    For the 52 weeks ended June 23, power production was down
1.9 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,013,244
GWh. 
    For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic
region, Thomson Reuters customers can double click on EEI-.
    
    
    The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy
Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and
comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the
same week this year and last year. 
    

    Gas-to-Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week)
                    2011            2012  Change  %
                                                  Change
 Jun09-Jun15       158.8           194.3    35.6      18%
 Jun16-Jun22       171.5           209.2    37.7      18%
                                                  
                                                  
                                                  
 Gas-to-Power Consumption by EIA Regions          
              (Jun16-Jun22)                       
              Gas Burned  Gas Burned              
              (Bcf/week)  (GWh)                   
 EIA Cons          104.4           13357          
 East                                             
 EIA Cons           30.6            3908          
 West                                             
 EIA                74.2            9495          
 Producing                                        
 Total             209.2           26760          
 

    

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)

