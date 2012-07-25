U.S. weekly power output sinks 6 pct yr/yr - EEI

* Power production slides in all nine U.S. regions * Biggest weekly drop seen in mid-Atlantic U.S. * Year-to-date power output down 2.3 percent NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United States for the week ended July 21 fell 6 percent from the same week in 2011 to 92,529 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to data released Wednesday from the Edison Electric Institute. It was the second straight weekly decline in power output, with a drop in all nine U.S. regions. The mid-Atlantic U.S. showed the largest year-on-year percentage decline in output, sliding 11.9 percent to 10,717 GWh. The Pacific Southwest, meanwhile, showed the smallest year-on-year percentage drop in output, slipping just 0.8 percent to 6,277 GWh, EEI said. For the first 29 weeks of the year, power production totaled 2,211,617 GWh, down 2.3 percent from last year. For the 52 weeks ended July 21, power production was down 1.9 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,013,171 GWh. For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic region, Thomson Reuters customers can double click on EEI-. The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics. Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year. Gas-to-Power Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week) 2011 2012 Chg % Chg Jul07-July13 207.0 219.1 12.1 6% July14-July20 209.7 224.8 15.1 7% Gas-to-Power Consumption by EIA Regions (July14-July20) Gas Gas Burned Burned (Bcf/week) (GWh) EIA 113.5 14517 Cons East EIA 33.7 4315 Cons West EIA 77.6 9923 Producing Total 224.8 28755 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)