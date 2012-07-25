FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weekly power output sinks 6 pct yr/yr - EEI
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 25, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. weekly power output sinks 6 pct yr/yr - EEI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Power production slides in all nine U.S. regions
    * Biggest weekly drop seen in mid-Atlantic U.S.
    * Year-to-date power output down 2.3 percent

    NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Power production in the continental United
States for the week ended July 21 fell 6 percent from the same week in 2011 to
92,529 gigawatt hours (GWh), according to data released Wednesday from the
Edison Electric Institute.
    It was the second straight weekly decline in power output, with a drop in
all nine U.S. regions.
    The mid-Atlantic U.S. showed the largest year-on-year percentage decline in
output, sliding 11.9 percent to 10,717 GWh.
    The Pacific Southwest, meanwhile, showed the smallest year-on-year
percentage drop in output, slipping just 0.8 percent to 6,277 GWh, EEI said.
    For the first 29 weeks of the year, power production totaled 2,211,617 GWh,
down 2.3 percent from last year.  
    For the 52 weeks ended July 21, power production was down 1.9 percent from
the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,013,171 GWh. 
    For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic region, Thomson
Reuters customers can double click on EEI-.
    
    The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy Information
Administration East, West, and Producing regions and comparison for gas burned
in the U.S. lower 48 states for the same week this year and last year. 
    
    
 Gas-to-Power
   Consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/week)
                    2011         2012           Chg   % Chg
 Jul07-July13       207.0        219.1          12.1  6%
 July14-July20      209.7        224.8          15.1  7%
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
 Gas-to-Power                                         
   Consumption by EIA Regions (July14-July20)         
                    Gas          Gas                  
                      Burned       Burned             
                    (Bcf/week)   (GWh)                
 EIA                113.5        14517                
   Cons East                                          
 EIA                33.7         4315                 
   Cons West                                          
 EIA                77.6         9923                 
   Producing                                          
  Total             224.8        28755                
    

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
