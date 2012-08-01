FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weekly power output slips 2.4 pct yr/yr - EEI
#Energy
August 1, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. weekly power output slips 2.4 pct yr/yr - EEI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Power production falls in six of nine U.S. regions
    * Biggest weekly drop seen in mid-Atlantic U.S.
    * Year-to-date power output down 2.3 percent

    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Power production in the
continental United States for the week ended July 28 slid 2.4
percent from the same week in 2011 to 94,263 gigawatt hours
(GWh), according to data released Wednesday from the Edison
Electric Institute.
    It was the third straight weekly decline in power output,
with a drop in six of nine U.S. regions.
    The Mid-Atlantic U.S. showed the largest year-on-year
percentage decline in output for a second straight week, sliding
5.1 percent to 10,471 GWh.
    The Pacific Northwest, meanwhile, showed the largest
year-on-year percentage gain in output, rising 3.2 percent to
2,802 GWh, EEI said.
    For the first 30 weeks of the year, power production totaled
2,305,880 GWh, down 2.3 percent from last year.  
    For the 52 weeks ended July 28, power production was down
2.1 percent from the corresponding period in 2011 at 4,010,821
GWh.
 (For the latest data on weekly electric output by geographic
region, Thomson Reuters customers can double-click on EEI-)
    
    The following tables are provided by Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
    Gas-to-power numbers for the last storage week for Energy
Information Administration East, West, and Producing regions and
comparison for gas burned in the U.S. lower 48 states for the
same week this year and last year.
    
    
                                                         
       Gas-to-Power Consumption for US-Lower 48 (Bcf/week)
                             2011          2012  Change  Pct
                                                         Change
 July 14-20                 209.7         224.8    15.1        7
 July 21-27                 231.0         230.3    -0.7        0
                                                         
                                                         
    Gas-to-Power Consumption by EIA Regions              
                    (July 21-27)                         
                    Gas Burned     Gas Burned            
                    (Bcf/week)     (GWh)                 
 EIA Cons East              110.7         14163          
 EIA Cons West               36.3          4638          
 EIA Producing               83.4         10663          
 Total                      230.3         29464          
    
    

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Editing by Gary Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
