5th Circuit vacates FERC orders on western utilities region

A U.S. appeals court has vacated Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders including private utilities in a regional power transmission plan, finding the commission failed to explain how development costs would be split between public and nonpublic entities.

The commission acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in its mandates regarding the role of nonpublic utilities in cost allocation and planning for the WestConnect region, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday in a 2-1 decision.

