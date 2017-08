A federal judge has struck down a West Virginia county's ordinance banning permanent storage of wastewater generated from natural gas drilling.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver Jr on Friday sided with oil and gas producer EQT Production Co in finding parts of a Fayette County ordinance were preempted by state and federal law and therefore void.

