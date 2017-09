By David Bailey

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 8

8:15 a.m. - The Energy Bar Association's Midwest Chapter annual meeting in Indianapolis includes keynote speaker Commissioner Colette Honorable from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Several panels follow. For more information, bit.ly/1UG5Nrr

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QBrreK