Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 31, 2016
May 31, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 31, 2016

David Bailey

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Thursday, June 2

9 a.m. - Columbia Law School hosts "Key Environmental Issues in U.S. EPA Region 2," a biennial conference examining key and emerging issues in the Environmental Protection Agency region that covers New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Federal, state and city regulators are expected to discuss plans and priorities. Panel topics include climate and air pollution, cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated sites, as well as wetlands jurisdiction, coastal resilience and water regulation. EPA Region 2 administrator Judith Enck is scheduled keynote speaker. The event is cosponsored by EPA Region 2; the Environmental sections of American, New York State, New Jersey State, and New York City bar associations; and the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School. For more information, bit.ly/22ucEX4.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pfcws2

