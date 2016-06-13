Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 13, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, June 13

9 a.m. - NYU School of Law's Guarini Center on Environmental, Energy and Land Use Law holds a panel discussion "Managing the Renewable Grid: A Transatlantic Dialogue" at the law school in New York. Discussion includes Germany's regulatory and technical innovations with renewable energy resources and challenges encountered along the way that may hold lessons for New York State. The panel is also expected to discuss New York initiatives to manage the power system as it uses renewable resources. For more information, here

