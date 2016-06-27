FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 27, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, June 28

12 p.m. (ET) - The Environmental Law Institute hosts an "Oil Pollution Act Update" webinar focusing on the law enacted after the Exxon Valdez spill and still evolving with several recent cases stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. A panel will brief participants about recent settlements and rulings including the resolution of Deepwater Horizon civil penalties, natural resource damage assessments and liability, and challenges posed by rapid changes in pipeline, shipping and railroad transportation of petroleum products. For more information, here

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28VuWKg

