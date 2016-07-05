FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 5, 2016
#Westlaw News
July 5, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 5, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Thursday, July 7

Noon (ET) - The Environmental Law Institute presents "Basics of the Clean Air Act" as part of its summer seminar series at its Washington, D.C., offices and via webinar. The two-hour session will address developments leading to the Clean Air Act enactment in 1970, and its amendments and key federal actions taken under the act to address climate change. For more information, here

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29jwiC2

