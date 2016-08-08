FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 8, 2016
August 8, 2016

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 8, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

4 p.m. (CT) - The Center for Next Generation Photovoltaics, part of the Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers, presents a distinguished lecture series webinar: "How Regulation Affects Utilty Scale Solar Growth Throughout the U.S." Colin Meehan, director of regulatory and public affairs for First Solar will discuss market forces that make utility scale solar compelling, how regulatory policies can affect its development including market structure, transmission planning, and procurement processes. For more information, www.nextgenpv.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b7jMFX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
