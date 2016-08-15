FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 15, 2016
August 15, 2016

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 15, 2016

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 15

5 p.m. - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission holds a public meeting in Freemont, Ohio for the Nexus Gas Transmission Project and Texas Eastern Appalachian Lease Projects. Additional public meetings are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday in Ohio on the project. A draft environmental impact statement for the natural gas pipeline projects in Ohio and Michigan was issued in July.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b5SFvR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
